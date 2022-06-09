LIBERTY — Republic Services reported it was experiencing truck issues that is delaying trash pick-up in Liberty Thursday, June 9. The issues could mean crews will not get to all scheduled routes Thursday.
The company asks households with trash pick-up on Thursday or Friday, June 10, to leave bins at the curb until the trash is collected. If needed, the company said Thursday’s route will be completed Friday and Friday’s route will be completed Saturday, June 11.
