Trial date set for man charged with killing North Kansas City officer

Accused killer pleads not guilty to murder of officer Daniel Vasquez

North Kansas City Police Sgt. Holm puts fallen officer Daniel Vasquez’s handcuffs on Joshua T. Rocha, the man charged with killing him, ahead of Rocha’s initial arraignment in July of 2022.

 Submitted photo/Clay County Sheriff’s Office

LIBERTY — A trial start date of Sept. 29, 2025, has been set for Joshua T. Rocha, the Kansas City man charged with murdering North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson announced during a press conference in March the state intends to seek the death penalty. Thompson said three factors played a role in his filing notice to seek the death penalty. The first, he said, was the crime was “outrageously or wantonly vile, inhuman” and included “depravity of mind.”

In honor of fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez’s memory, North Kansas City Police Department has a lighting display memorial outside. The wall is lit up with #DanielStrong and his patrol unit number. It will be up through midnight Thursday, July 20.

