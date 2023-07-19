Trial date set for man charged with killing North Kansas City officer

In honor of fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez’s memory, North Kansas City Police Department has a lighting display memorial outside. The wall is lit up with #DanielStrong and his patrol unit number. It will be up through midnight Thursday, July 20.
LIBERTY — A trial start date of Sept. 29, 2025, has been set for Joshua T. Rocha, the Kansas City man charged with murdering North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.
Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zach Thompson announced during a press conference in March the state intends to seek the death penalty. Thompson said three factors played a role in his filing notice to seek the death penalty. The first, he said, was the crime was “outrageously or wantonly vile, inhuman” and included “depravity of mind.”
“Second, the offense was committed against a peace officer in the performance of his official duty. And third, the act was committed for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with or preventing a lawful arrest,” the prosecuting attorney told reporters at the press conference.
Rocha was indicted in the summer of 2022 on murder and armed criminal action charges following the shooting after he allegedly admitted to county staff in the Clay County Annex that he committed the murder.
According to court documents, Rocha allegedly said he was on the way to purchase ammunition for the .300 rifle he had in the car with him when Vasquez pulled him over. According to the documents, Rocha told police he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed so when Vasquez approached the door of the Taurus he was driving, Rocha shot him with the rifle.
The accused shooter also allegedly told investigators he got out of the car and shot the officer again while he was laying on the ground. The probable cause statement reports Rocha told police at some point his rifle jammed, so he had to clear it, and in doing so, shot Vasquez again.
Rocha later walked in the Clay County Annex and told an employee he needed to turn himself in. According to the probable cause document, Rocha said, “I committed murder.”
Rocha pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. He is being held in Clay County Detention Center.
The North Kansas City Police Department and North Kansas City mayor honored the life and legacy of Vasquez Wednesday, July 19, one year after his murder. Vasquez was 32 years old.
Mayor Bryant DeLong announced Tuesday, July 18 a section of Missouri Highway 210 from Diamond Parkway to Chouteau Trafficway will be dedicated as “Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway.”
The city police department also has a lighting display memorial outside its headquarters along with a police vehicle. The wall is lit up with #DanielStrong and will be up through midnight Thursday, July 20.
