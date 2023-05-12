Search warrant documents state Jenna Boedecker told authorities she did not have her house key at the family residence, seen here on Cameron Road east of Kearney, and was locked out overnight July 3 into July 4. Boedecker told authorities she took her children to sleep in her Jeep. When she woke up, she found her two girls unresponsive and took them to the neighbors for help.
CLAY COUNTY — The trial for a mother who faces nine felonies including two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young daughters begins at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, in Clay County Circuit Court.
Jenna M. Boedecker, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.
Goodknight Beretta J. Ribando, 7 weeks, and Ireland Autumn J. Ribando, 2, were located unresponsive outside the family’s home in the 15600 block of Cameron Road near the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and Cameron Road just after noon July 4, 2018. Court documents state Goodknight and Ireland were “killed by hyperthermia after being left in a hot automobile with inadequate care.”
In addition to the murders, Boedecker was also charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of domestic assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of property damage in the case.
Original trial dates had previously been set for last year and then canceled. The maximum sentence that could be sought for the second-degree murder charges is no less than 10 years and no more than 30 years each, the indictment states.
How the deaths occurred
Court documents state Boedecker told Clay County deputies she had the children in her vehicle, a silver Jeep Patriot, the night of July 3 because she didn’t want them to hear her argue with her husband. Court documents also state Boedecker told authorities she did not have her house key and was locked out of her home so she took her children to sleep in the Jeep. Boedecker reportedly told investigators her vehicle had less than a quarter tank of gas at the time.
When Boedecker woke up, she found her two girls unresponsive and took them to a neighboring home for help.
“She fell asleep in the vehicle with her children. She woke up and found the children unresponsive. She tried to revive the children with water. She entered the storage shed on the east side of the residence by ripping off the lock to get a gas can for the vehicle,” a detective’s probable cause statement reports.
“I dozed off for just a second. When I woke up, I saw them and ran to the neighbors,” Boedecker is cited in a search warrant as telling deputies.
Court documents report the neighbors tried to help the children.
“They allowed (Boedecker) to enter the foyer of the residence with her children. They attempted to cool the children down with wet rags and fans. They called 911 at 12:10 p.m. to summon EMS,” a Clay County search warrant states.
When Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District personnel responded to the neighbors’ residence, the young sisters were pronounced dead.
