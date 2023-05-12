CLAY COUNTY — The trial for a mother who faces nine felonies including two second-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young daughters begins at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, in Clay County Circuit Court.

Jenna M. Boedecker, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018.

Mother says she fell asleep in vehicle with girls found dead next day

Search warrant documents state Jenna Boedecker told authorities she did not have her house key at the family residence, seen here on Cameron Road east of Kearney, and was locked out overnight July 3 into July 4. Boedecker told authorities she took her children to sleep in her Jeep. When she woke up, she found her two girls unresponsive and took them to the neighbors for help.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.