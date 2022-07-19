A Johnson County, Kansas teenager charged with murdering a Smithville man in an Olathe city park is preparing for trial.

The 14-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder during a hearing Monday, July 18. She remains in custody and a judge scheduled her trial to begin in December.

Kansas prosecutors said multiple 13-year-olds and 14-year-olds were involved in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville earlier this year. All of the teens charged pleaded not guilty.

According to investigators, Cardino died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. May 14 in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe.

Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney Steve Howe filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults. According to Howe’s office, the shooting likely stemmed from an attempted robbery of marijuana referred to as a “drug rip.” A “drug rip,” according to Howe, is where either a drug dealer or the person or people buying the drugs tries to rob the other individual.