A Johnson County, Kansas teenager charged with murdering a Smithville man in an Olathe city park is preparing for trial.
The 14-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder during a hearing Monday, July 18. She remains in custody and a judge scheduled her trial to begin in December.
Kansas prosecutors said multiple 13-year-olds and 14-year-olds were involved in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville earlier this year. All of the teens charged pleaded not guilty.
According to investigators, Cardino died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. May 14 in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe.
Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney Steve Howe filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults. According to Howe’s office, the shooting likely stemmed from an attempted robbery of marijuana referred to as a “drug rip.” A “drug rip,” according to Howe, is where either a drug dealer or the person or people buying the drugs tries to rob the other individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.