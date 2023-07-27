TSA checkpoint firearm detections in Missouri trend upward overall in 2023

Travelers can use the ‘Can I Bring?’ feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or message ‘@AskTSA’ if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag.

 Metro Creative

Transportation Security Administration officers at Missouri airports discovered a total of 104 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, an increase of five statewide over the same time period last year.

“Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints,” reads a statement from TSA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.