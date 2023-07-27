TSA checkpoint firearm detections in Missouri trend upward overall in 2023

Travelers can use the ‘Can I Bring?’ feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or message ‘@AskTSA’ if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag.
Transportation Security Administration officers at Missouri airports discovered a total of 104 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, an increase of five statewide over the same time period last year.
“Each of the firearms was discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints,” reads a statement from TSA.
In the first six months of 2023, St. Louis Lambert International Airport saw a "significant increase over the same time period last year," from 44 to 51 firearms, while Kansas City International Airport saw a decrease, from 44 to 41, according to the TSA.
“When a TSA officers sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler,” states TSA. “In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.”
Factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.
“Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport,” reads a release from TSA.
Travelers can use the ‘Can I Bring?’ feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or message ‘@AskTSA’ if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag.
