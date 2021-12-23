SMITHVILLE — A wreck involving an SUV and a motorcycle killed an 80-year-old man Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Smithville.
The wreck occurred before 7 p.m. Tuesday in front of QuikTrip on U.S. Highway 169 when, according to the highway patrol, Robert L. Kohlscheen of Smithville drove a 2009 BMW motorcycle south and attempted to make a left onto U.S. 169. A northbound 2019 GMC Yukon driven by Annie M. Frazier, 39, of Kansas City, struck his motorcycle from behind.
A Smithville Area Fire Protection District ambulance crew transported Kohlscheen to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The wreck also totaled the motorcycle and caused moderate damage to the Yukon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.