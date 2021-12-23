SMITHVILLE — A wreck involving an SUV and a motorcycle killed an 80-year-old man Tuesday, Dec. 21, in Smithville.

The wreck occurred before 7 p.m. Tuesday in front of QuikTrip on U.S. Highway 169 when, according to the highway patrol, Robert L. Kohlscheen of Smithville drove a 2009 BMW motorcycle south and attempted to make a left onto U.S. 169. A northbound 2019 GMC Yukon driven by Annie M. Frazier, 39, of Kansas City, struck his motorcycle from behind.

A Smithville Area Fire Protection District ambulance crew transported Kohlscheen to North Kansas City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The wreck also totaled the motorcycle and caused moderate damage to the Yukon.