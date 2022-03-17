KEARNEY — As the number of Ukrainians fleeing their homeland surpasses 2.5 million, one couple who was able to flee and make their way to Kearney, along with their host family, are doing what they can to help those not able to get out.

Liz Shchepetylnykova and her husband, Vitaliy Sharlay, were able to take refuge in the Northland in February thanks to the generosity of the Harper family. The locals are one of many families across America doing what they can to provide aid to Ukrainians.

The decision to leave

Sharlay said the decision to leave was tough, with weeks of stress, but needed to be made.

“We tried to understand what are the red flags, when should we step up and go,” he said of their home in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, where the pair lived near the Ministry of Defense.

The final red flag, Shchepetylnykova said, was when shelling began at the end of February.

“It was our friend calling us at 5 a.m. saying, ‘They started shelling, get out,’” she told the Courier-Tribune 10 days later. “I feel a storm of emotions. It doesn’t really feel like 10 days, but more like 10 years.”

For Shchepetylnykova and Joann Harper, it was a bittersweet reunion. Shchepetylnykova was a foreign exchange student hosted by the Harpers 16 years ago. The pair have stayed in close contact through the years. When she lived with the Harpers, Shchepetylnykova attended North Kansas City High School.

“When we saw what was happening, there was no hesitation. We had to do what we could to get them out,” said Harper. “… They are Harpers. Their last name may not really be Harper, but they are Harpers. They are family and we love them.”

Continued support

Harper said Shchepetylnykova and Sharlay along with those they love who are still trying to get out, have an open invitation to their home.

“I’ll put beds wherever we can fit them,” said Harper.

While Harper is taking in those fleeing, others in her family headed to Ukraine to do even more. Harper’s son-in-law and grandson Eric and David Wolf recently arrived at the war-torn country’s border with Romania.

The father-son duo, according to Eric’s wife and Joann’s daughter Traci Wolf, left the U.S. last week with humanitarian supplies, to volunteer, and hopefully bring Shchepetylnykova’s parents and the couple’s pet back to Kearney.

“Return date is TBD. The challenge is getting an expedited/emergency appointment for her parents at the U.S. Embassy in Prague — or anywhere near where they are currently staying with our other former foreign exchange student, Sasha,” said Traci. “We are in contact with Sam Graves’ and Emanuel Cleaver’s office, and anyone who will listen, in hopes for some assistance to facilitate that happening.”

Shchepetylnykova and Sharlay are grateful for the love and support they’ve received, are thankful for efforts of soldiers back home to protect all they hold dear and are motivated by their countrymen doing whatever they can to fight the Putin regime trying to wipe Ukraine from the map.

How others can help

While not everyone is fit for military service or physical fighting, everyone has unique skills that can aid Ukraine, said Shchepetylnykova.

“Everyone can help in their own and different ways,” she said.

As scholars and human rights activists, the pair have been raising awareness of the issues facing Ukraine and other nearby countries for years. The couple are using their connections to help fight the information war, pushing back against Russian propaganda, and provide humanitarian assistance to those displaced.

“This a war about colonialism,” said Sharlay.

“It’s important to acknowledge the world has an issue with understanding history correctly,” said Shchepetylnykova, adding issues with Russia and her homeland have been ongoing not since Feb. 24, but since the 1990s. “For Ukrainians, this is World War II all over again.”

The couple believe Putin has made it clear he is hell-bent on not reforming the USSR, but doing more - bringing back the Russian Empire.

The pair have been outspoken critics of the Russian leader, who they equate to Hitler and label a terrorist.

“He continues to commit war crimes,” said Shchepetylnykova.

In addition to speaking with the Courier-Tribune, the activists have appeared on Kansas City TV and radio stations and plan to do more on a national level.

The couple’s efforts have put a target on their backs and may have landed them on a Russian “kill list.” When asked if that worried them, Shchepetylnykova said that possible fear is not what matters.

“What matters is helping Ukraine,” she said, adding people here can help by calling their political leaders to urge humanitarian aid and military relief for Ukraine or by donating to reputable sources that directly benefit the citizens there who need it most.

Harper said no matter which side of the political spectrum one might fall, she hopes others get involved to help the citizens of Ukraine.

“The three things that everyone has in common, all of us around the world, is that they believe in their god, their country and they believe in their family and friends. What do we (as Americans) believe in? It’s the same. Everybody is really the same no matter where you are or who you are.”