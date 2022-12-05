UPDATE: 16-year-old runaway located safe By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com Amanda Lubinski Managing Editor of News & Content Author facebook Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted illustration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Elizabeth has been located safe.LIBERTY – Police in Liberty say 16-year-old Elizabeth Cantrell, who ran away from school on Monday, Dec. 1, has been located safely.Police first reported Cantrell's disappearance Monday, saying she was last seen getting into an SUV and may be accompanied a 29-year-old man considered her “boyfriend." Police Lt. Nathan Mulch said Cantrell was not in the man's company when she was located. "Elizabeth has been located and is safe. Further investigation continues in this case," states a Liberty police social media post. More from this section Severe Seizures Are Rising, Especially Among Minorities Commissioners say recount of 2020 votes should end election debate +10 9 valuable collectibles you can invest in Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amanda Lubinski Managing Editor of News & Content Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Amanda Lubinski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty North defeats Bison in opening round Liberty North edges Rockhurst in opening game Liberty's Wendy's now open Kearney tops Smithville in 3rd-place matchup I'm beautiful in real life, says Keke Palmer Ted Danson pays tribute to Kirstie Alley Abbott Elementary leads nominees for Critics Choice Awards Christina Ricci hails 'amazing' Jenna Ortega Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesExcelsior Springs man gets 40 years in prison for rape, sodomySix teens injured in single-vehicle accidentLawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70KC man accused of killing, dismembering man found not guilty of murder, armed criminal actionSmithville board selects new superintendentRolling road closures to impact county ThursdayBobcat bites Liberty womanLiberty's Wendy's now openUPDATE: 16-year-old runaway located safeGladstone woman sentenced for arson-for-hire attempt Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
