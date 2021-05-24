KEARNEY — All lanes of northbound Interstate 35 at Highway 92 in Kearney were back open around 8:20 a.m. after an early morning accident around 3 a.m. Monday, May 24, shutdown the interstate lanes for multiple hours.
Multiple jurisdictions worked the crash.
More updates will be published as they become available.
