A three-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, claimed the life of one person and closed Missouri Highway 291 between Middlebrook Lane and Orchard Avenue for about two hours. According to Capt. Matt Kellogg, public information officer, the cause of the crash is under investigation and identification of the victim will be released at a later time.
LIBERTY — A three-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, claimed the life of one person and closed Missouri Highway 291 between Middlebrook Lane and Orchard Avenue for about two hours. Liberty police announced the road closure on social media.
Bystanders commented on the police Facebook post the crash involved an overturned SUV. According to Capt. Matt Kellogg, public information officer, the cause of the crash is under investigation and identification of the victim will be released at a later time. While three vehicles were involved, no other injuries were reported he said.
The road reopened after 9:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.
