The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of Clay and Platte County that continues until 4:07 a.m. Tuesday, August 4.

The areas affected are the Missouri River at Sibley in Clay County through Sunday night and the Platte River impacting Platte City and Sharps Station through Monday night.

“Do not drive through flowing water. Nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Two feet of water will carry most vehicles away,” states a Weather Service release.