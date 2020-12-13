SMITHVILLE — A person is charged with second-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action following a Thursday, Dec. 10 shooting that turned deadly.

A release from Smithville police states Lori A. Ackerman, 47, faces the felony charges in connection with the death of Shannon Tate.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the 100 block of Tipperary Street.

When officers arrived, they found Shannon Tate with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died Friday, Dec. 11.

The investigation is being assisted by Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City Police Department Crime Scene Unit.

Ackerman is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty on a $1 million bond. A court date is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14.

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.