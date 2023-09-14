LIBERTY — A pilot suffered injuries but managed to escape a burning ultralight aircraft crash Thursday night, Sept. 14, and walk back to the airfield for help.
Clay County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 7:29 p.m. about a plane crash with the pilot, the sole occupant, suffering severe burns. The aircraft had taken off from Liberty Landing Airport, located between Liberty and Missouri City at 20424 E. Old Missouri Highway 210.
“The pilot was able to get out of the burning aircraft and walk back to the airport where a bystander called 911. An ambulance transported him to the hospital,” said Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd.
As of Friday, Sept. 15, the pilot remains in critical condition in an area burn center.
"Before he was transported to the hospital, the pilot told deputies the aircraft caught on fire while he was in the air," said Boyd.
It took deputies and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department's helicopter more than an hour Thursday night to locate the wrecked ultralight in a nearby cornfield, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Smoke was still coming from the aircraft. Firefighters from the Fishing River Fire District and Liberty Fire Department put the fire out,” said Boyd.
Adjacent railroad tracks were shut down during the initial investigation and may have sustained damage from the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on scene and have taken over the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.