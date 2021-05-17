UPDATE: The Silver Advisory has been canceled as the missing woman was located safe at a nearby hospital.
GLADSTONE — Police in Gladstone issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing woman last seen at 6479 N. Prospect, at 2:45 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Janet Shull-Christenson, a white female, age 72, is 5 feet 1 inches tall, 118 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black rimmed glasses, a pink shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
She has dementia and hypertension, states a police release.
"(She) walked away from her residence and was last seen at 6479 N. Prospect in Gladstone, MO, on camera at 2:45 a.m.," states the release.
Anyone who has seen the missing person, or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Gladstone Police Department at 436-3550.
