According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, police obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence on Old Orchard Avenue around 4 p.m. and began searching the property. Kansas City Police’s CSI Unit has been assisting. The street has been closed off to traffic.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – Timothy Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault after the sheriff’s office assisted Excelsior Springs police Friday, Oct. 7, with investigation of a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
A report to police came in around 7:47 a.m. Friday after neighbors came to the rescue of a woman who was going to door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.
According to Excelsior Springs Police Lt. Ryan Dowdy, the initial call to police said the woman had a rope around her neck.
Once officers arrived on scene, it was “readily evident she was being held against her will at some point,” Dowdy told media at the scene Friday afternoon.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to KCTV5, a neighbor named Lisa Johnson noticed the woman “hunched over and nearly crawling toward her. Johnson said it was obvious the woman had experienced trauma. She had marks on her wrist and face. Johnson called police.”
“Her face was bound and she had taken that off. She had some kind of collar device on,” Johnson told Kansas City TV media. “She told me that she was being held and that the person she was being held by lived up the street.”
While Johnson called 911, KCTV 5 reported neighbor Ciara Tharp’s grandmother let the woman inside Tharp’s home.
“My grandma said she had a metal collar around her neck pretty tight. It was restricting her breathing,” Tharp told TV reporters. “She had ligature marks on her wrists. She could tell she was pretty weak. She brought her inside and gave her some food and wrapped a blanket around her.”
Both neighbors reported the victim said she escaped when the man keeping her captive briefly left his home and that she made statements that there were other victims.
According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, police obtained a search warrant for the residence around 4 p.m. Friday and began searching the property. Kansas City Police’s CSI Unit has been assisting. Dowdy said while the investigation is ongoing, there is no indication at this time there are other victims and no indication the victim knew the accused.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.