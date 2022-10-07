Suspect in custody after woman says she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted

According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, police obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence on Old Orchard Avenue around 4 p.m. and began searching the property. Kansas City Police’s CSI Unit has been assisting. The street has been closed off to traffic.

 Photo courtesy KCTV News

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – Timothy Haslett Jr. of Excelsior Springs is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault after the sheriff’s office assisted Excelsior Springs police Friday, Oct. 7, with investigation of a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.

A report to police came in around 7:47 a.m. Friday after neighbors came to the rescue of a woman who was going to door to door screaming for help. Neighbors told investigators the woman escaped a home nearby in the 300 block of Old Orchard Avenue where she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted.

