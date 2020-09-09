CLAY COUNTY — Due to logistical concerns, the work schedule for the multiple phase 69 Highway improvement project have changed, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In phase one of the project, crews will close one lane of northbound 69 Highway just north of Garrison Road from 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, Sept. 14 and continuing until Tuesday, Oct. 6 for road construction work. Crews will work Monday through Friday, but it is anticipated that work/lane closures will sporadically occur on Saturdays.

Originally, work was scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 31 and continue until Tuesday, Sept. 22 for the first phase of the project. Details of phase two of the project will be disclosed at a later date.

The improvement project will take place just outside the Ford Claycomo Plant, which include shoulder widening, adding turn lanes and the installation of a new median.