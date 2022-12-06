The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. In addition, Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf produced in Missouri.

A recall was not requested on the summer sausage products because the products are no longer available for purchase.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

