The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. In addition, Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf produced in Missouri.
A recall was not requested on the summer sausage products because the products are no longer available for purchase.
The fully cooked summer sausage products were produced on July 13 and include 1-pound chubs of "FANTASMA’S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label. These are from Paradise Locker Meats near Smithville Lake in Trimble.
The products bear establishment number “EST. 31865” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri and additional locations through online sales.
“The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a customer complaint reporting clear plastic embedded within multiple packages of summer sausage products,” states a USDA release. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.”
While no recall has been issued for the summer sausage, consumers who have purchased these products and have them in refrigerators or freezers are urged not to consume them.
“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” states the USDA release.
Consumers with questions can contact Louis Fantasma, Paradise Locker Meats Plant Manager, at 945-9278 or via email at louis@paradisemeats.com.
For the ham and cheese loaf, the recall was issued due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the USDA’s FSIS announced Monday, Dec. 5.
The ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were produced on Oct. 10, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:
• 16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages containing “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia and were further distributed for retail sales.
“The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that the product was sliced on the same equipment as product that had been under processed, and the equipment was not cleaned between runs of the under-processed and fully cooked product. This has led to concerns of possible cross-contamination of the fully cooked ham and cheese loaf product,” states the USDA release.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the USDA release states.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).
