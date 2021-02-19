Utilities thank customers after rolling blackouts end

After days of extreme strain placed on energy grids across the Midwest, Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative thanked members for voluntary energy conservation efforts that enabled the cooperative to avoid implementing forced outages.

“We appreciate the efforts of our consumer-members to temporarily reduce the amount of energy used by their homes and businesses during a difficult period of time for the entire energy sector,” said Dave Deihl, CEO and general manager of Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative. “The events of the past week have been a testament to the strength of the cooperative business model and the resilience of our members.”

Platte-Clay is part of an independent system of generation and transmission cooperatives led by Associated Electric Cooperative, Inc. out of Springfield. The cooperative provides electricity to members throughout parts of Platte and Clay counties, including parts of Kearney and Smithville. The cooperative is not under the regulatory jurisdiction of the Southwest Power Pool as is Evergy. Evergy provides power to a number of other neighboring communities across the Northland including parts of Kansas City, Liberty, North Kansas City and Gladstone.

Thousands of Evergy customers were without power earlier this week, some for as long as multiple hours, when the utility was forced to implement rolling blackouts across its coverage area due to high demand on the power grid during extreme temperatures that also led to some Northland family homes’ pipes bursting. Evergy said the power pool told the utility it may be asked to implement temporary power outages between Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16 and 17.

The SPP initiated a Level 3 Emergency Alert Level at the start of the week that caused rolling blackouts for member utilities, including Evergy. More than 200,000 customers were impacted at one point by the Evergy outages.

In a tweet thread on Evergy’s Twitter account, the utility said it uses data to to determine what areas have emergency power outages.

“The process spreads outages across our entire service territory, which includes eastern Kansas and western Missouri, including the Kansas City metro area. Our analysts then review the designated areas and remove hospitals and other emergency facilities so they don’t lose power,” states an Evergy tweet.

The power outages caused frustration and worry for many customers, with some taking to social media to complain about the inability to reach a customer service representative for long periods of time as well as the lack of advance notice to customers. During the outages, Evergy also faced online issues with the company’s website not updating properly.

"Serious evaluation needed for improvements in light of this incident: website — fail, call center — fail, twitter — fail. When mainly advised to call nonfunctional call center, advance notice of scheduled outages — fail. Advice to conserve energy sufficiently in advance — fail," wrote Evergy customer Tom Davis on Twitter.

“The power supply needs can change rapidly and are impacted by events across several multi-state regions. It’s not possible to notify customers in advance,” states the utility’s Twitter thread. “In some cases, we’ve had as little as 10 minutes from the time we learn an outage is required and implemented. With so many variables, conditions can change rapidly and customers might end up with inaccurate information.”

We want to take time to answer questions about events from recent days. 💡 How do you decide which areas will have the emergency outages?💡 Why can’t you notify people in advance of the emergency outage?💡How come the outages last longer than what you said they would? 1/ pic.twitter.com/lwRmYtjyIy — Evergy (@evergypower) February 18, 2021

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Southwest Power Pool returned to “conservative operations,” which means requests for energy conservation in its member utility areas including Evergy’s customer base are no longer needed.

“Evergy has resumed normal operations,” states a Thursday tweet.

“On behalf of our entire Evergy team, I want to thank our customers for their patience and support during this unprecedented extreme weather event,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer, on Thursday.

While PCEC does not anticipate temporary forced outages for its members, the cooperative is encouraging members to maintain lowered power usage through Friday, Feb. 19.

Energy regulators are now looking to prevent future blackouts with the chief operating officer of SPP telling media Wednesday a "post-mortem analysis" of this week's emergency will take place.

"One of the things that we will do after the fact is, investigate and analyze all of the details of every single event that's occurred along the way," Lanny Nickell, chief operating officer for the Southwest Power Pool, told KMBC this week. Focuses will include how much natural gas, coal and wind power remained available throughout the emergency.