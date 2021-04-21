The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is available to help Missourians facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. It can help in two ways: Energy Assistance/Regular Heating and Energy Crisis Intervention Program.

“Energy Assistance helps you with a one-time payment for your primary heating bills from November through May,” states a release. “The Energy Crisis Intervention Program helps pay your fuel bill when your energy is shut off or is threatened to be shut off, even if you have not received a shut-off notice. The amount of help you receive is based on the amount of money needed to settle your crisis with the energy provider.”

The ECIP is available during the following months:

• Winter — available November through May based on funding, with the maximum amount one could receive at $800.

• Summer — available June through October based on funding, with a maximum one could receive at $600.

“Evergy customer advisors have partnered with community service organizations to help customers applying for LIHEAP funds since 2010,” said Evergy Senior Communications Manager Andrew Baker. “A customer’s electric account does not need to be past due to receive the funds.”

Baker said the window for Missouri customers to apply for funds has been extended to May 31.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to sign up for LIHEAP, Missouri customers can visit Evergy’s Financial Assistance page accessible from evergy.com.