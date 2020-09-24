LIBERTY — Parents, educators and community citizens are invited to participate in a town hall meeting regarding vaping and teens. This event is being held to educate parents and the community regarding use of the electronic smoking devices and rising health concerns over the practice, according to a release.
The event will be held via Zoom from 6:30 to7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Guest speakers are Raghu Adiga, Liberty Hospital’s chief medical officer; and Sonica Saini from the Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic at Liberty Hospital.
The town hall is presented by the Liberty Hospital Foundation, Liberty Public Schools and the American Cancer Society.
To register, find the link at libertyhospitalfoundation.org. Once registered, participants will receive login instructions via email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.