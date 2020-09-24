LIBERTY — Parents, educators and community citizens are invited to participate in a town hall meeting regarding vaping and teens. This event is being held to educate parents and the community regarding use of the electronic smoking devices and rising health concerns over the practice, according to a release.

The event will be held via Zoom from 6:30 to7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Guest speakers are Raghu Adiga, Liberty Hospital’s chief medical officer; and Sonica Saini from the Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic at Liberty Hospital.

The town hall is presented by the Liberty Hospital Foundation, Liberty Public Schools and the American Cancer Society.

To register, find the link at libertyhospitalfoundation.org. Once registered, participants will receive login instructions via email.