Vehicle fire in Holt results in zero injuries

HOLT — Northlanders traveling along Highway 33 in Holt may have seen a vehicle on fire around 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

"We aren't sure what caused it but something mechanical," Holt Community Fire Protection District Chief Robert Looper said. "Smoke started to blow out from under the seats. She got the car stopped and jumped out."

Looper added that only one vehicle was involved, a 1997 Toyota, and there were zero injuries.

"We were able to put it out with about 150 gallons of water," Looper concluded.