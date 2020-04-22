LIBERTY — For more than 10 years, Vicki Vance served as the executive director of Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. On Tuesday, April 21, her son, Josh Ellis, shared on Facebook that his mother “passed away peacefully this afternoon with family by her side.” Due to social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns, plans for a celebration of life are postponed.

If there was a project, study, task force or event to better the community, Vance was there, offering directions and cheering on the participants, those who knew her said. Under her watch, Liberty has been a Missouri Main Street community and is an accredited community, one of only seven under the highest category. Her energy was part of events such as Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl and Wine About Winter.

When the Liberty Square was under renovation, Vance was at the forefront, leading the charge to get the message out that businesses and restaurants were still open.

Patrick McDowell said downtown Liberty lost a champion with Vance’s passing. McDowell serves on the HDLI executive committee board and is the promotions team committee chair.

“Her spirit will live on forever through the countless lives she touched through her work in Liberty. Vicki was a board member of HDLI when I was hired as the 15-year-old farmers’ market manager,From day one, she was always my raving fan,” he said. “She and I worked together for nearly 12 years, traveling the state to Main Street meetings and organizing events locally. and always enjoying a taco dinner at La Costa after nearly every event together. She touched many, but I can definitely say her influence on my life helped form me into who I am today.”

When Vance decided to move the HDLI office from its location on the top floor of the 111 N. Water St. to the street-level frontage at 117 N Main St. early in 2018, architect Aimee Gray, another executive board member, renovated the space to be a welcome center and meeting place.

“Vicki Vance was a colleague and a dear friend. Her passion for downtown was unmatched and I learned so much from her quiet form of leadership. Her presence will be missed and I am thankful for the impact she made on our community and my life,” Gray said.

Jeanine Thill, who serves as Liberty’s community development manager and liaison to HDLI, applauded Vance’s ability to unite people.

“Vicki was respected, admired and loved by so many for her genuine kindness, love for her community, finesse in bringing people together and her ability to make big ideas a reality,” Thill said. “She was an extraordinary woman and true leader that made an immeasurable impact on the city of Liberty and all who were fortunate enough to know her. She will forever live in our hearts.”

Mayor Lyndell Brenton said the city has lost one of our outstanding citizen leaders.

"She has worked tirelessly to invigorate the Downtown Square, from a vibrant Farmers Market to the numerous seasonal events, her vision and efforts literally bring thousands of people to the heart of Liberty," he said.

Brenton said that on a personal level, he has long appreciated Vance’s positive spirit and endless energy.

"There was always a welcoming lilt her voice and she had a laugh that would make everyone around her smile. If I were limited to just one word to describe Vicki it would be energy, she was like the Energizer Bunny, she kept on 'going and going and going!'"