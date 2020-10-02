LIBERTY — After an investigation of a video of possible child abuse circulating on social media that was believed to have been made in the area, Liberty police determined the video was not filmed in Liberty or Clay County.

The video features a man shaking a child in car seat.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation into the video of the baby in the car seat. Detectives determined the video was not taken in the city of Liberty, so we are not able to pursue further action here. We are transferring the case file to the appropriate jurisdiction. As the baby is a juvenile, we are not able to share any additional information,” states a Liberty police department Facebook post from around 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Liberty Police Capt. Matt Kellogg told the Courier-Tribune Friday, the video was not from Clay County, but that the child in the video was identified by authorities. Where the video was filmed is not being released by local police.

“We quickly determined the child was safe and checked out by medical personnel. We’ve now transferred it all to the proper authorities,” he said.