The Village of Claycomo is conducting a transportation study to look at ways to alleviate traffic congestion and improve efficiency, comfort and safety for all modes of transportation, according to a press release.

The goal of these key enhancements is to create a livable environment for all ages and lifestyles. In April 2020, the Village conducted an initial online public workshop to gather ideas from citizens about transportation issues they’ve observed and potential improvements they would like to see to alleviate traffic congestion and improve efficiency and safety.

Now, representatives of the village have scheduled a final online public workshop starting Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15. This self-guided workshop will share updated information and ideas regarding:

• Long-term transportation needs in and around Claycomo,

• Potential improvements, including new road connections and “Complete Streets” improvement projects,

• and possible funding options for the recommended projects.

The final online public workshop is available to all residents and businesses that connect with Claycomo and is accessible at claycomo.org. There is a slide presentation available.