Virtual trash clean up challenge extends all week

SMITHVILLE — A week long virtual challenge aims to draw Smithvillians outdoors through the first week of April while remaining socially distant.
Hosted on Facebook by Smithville, MO CAC (Community Action Committee), residents of Smithville are challenged to grab a trash bag, wear gloves and take a walk to pick up trash.
"Rules are simple," states the Facebook event page, Trash Challenge for Smithville, MO. "Use social distancing guidelines ... Then post a picture of yourself and what you collected to this event page for a chance to win a $10 gift card to DJ's Express Coffee.
Each participant can submit one entry each day through Tuesday, April 7.
