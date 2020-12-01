LIBERTY — The city of Liberty is asking for community support that makes it possible for the Liberty Community Christmas Tree Commission to continue the good work of the program, a press release states.

Volunteers are needed to help shop for gifts for families. Those interested can attend a shopper meeting to select a family. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m., Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at Heritage Hall, 117 W. Kansas St. All meetings will be held there this year to allow for more social distancing.

Details will be discussed at the meeting and then volunteers will bring gifts to Heritage Hall to pick up the boxes of canned goods collected for the family adopted on Saturday, Dec. 12. Volunteers will then take the gifts and food to the family's home wishing them Happy Holidays.