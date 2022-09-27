KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
The city first noticed structural issues on the building that has been home to Brown & Brown Attorneys office on Aug. 1, when Mayor Randy Pogue was flying a drone over the area, said City Administrator Jim Eldridge.
“He noticed a crack in the gunite on the brick,” Eldridge said. “… The city put gunite on the wall back in 2004 or 2005.” The other building along the walkway, also decorated with public art, is home to Blue Heron, owned by Lissi Staab. That building does not have structural concerns.
Eldridge said the city engineer has been contacted and stabilizers placed on the interior and exterior of the office to help prevent collapse.
“Shoring was put in place that should protect against a calamity,” said Eldridge.
Pogue said the issue with the building in Kearney is likely related to age and the “pumpkin brick” used in construction, factors similar to what Liberty experienced in the building collapse on the downtown Square several years ago.
Eldridge said the exact age of the building is currently unknown as how county records are recorded for commercial properties is different than those of residential buildings. City leaders estimate the building is more than 100 years old, however.
Eldridge said the city is also working with the Browns to determine who is responsible for the needed repairs as the attorneys own the property their office is in, but the city owns the walkway area that butts up to the wall.
“The city bought and took down a building some years ago in the space that is now the walkway,” he said.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
