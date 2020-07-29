CLAY COUNTY — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Clay County until 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Currently, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Smithville and is moving north at 5 miles per hour.
Experts suggest taking shelter if outdoors.
