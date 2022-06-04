Weekend fun includes county’s bicentennial celebration

CLAY COUNTY — Saturday, June 4 is going to be a busy day in the county.

In the morning, residents and visitors can hunt for their new favorite finds in the citywide garage sale. According to organizers, it’s an effort to reuse and repurpose goods. Garage sale start and end times may vary.

After a rainout at the end of May, Liberty Kiwanis members and the Liberty Parks and Recreation team will be out near Jefferson Street Apartments to install new playground equipment, starting at 8 a.m. The Kiwanis organization partnered with the parks department to purchase the equipment. Currently, the area only has a paved trail.

The Smithville Kiwanis Club is holding its annual fishing derby for children from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Helvey Park, located off Helvey Park Drive. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Fishing starts at 10 a.m. Children fishing can fish until noon to try and catch the largest, the smallest or the most fish for that specific age group. Trophies will be awarded and hot dogs will be available for families after fishing is done.

In honor of the county’s 200th birthday, Clay County officials will hold a family-friendly celebration starting at 2 p.m. around the Administration Building on the downtown Liberty Square.

The event includes unveiling of a previously buried time capsule at 3 p.m.; and entertainment that includes games, building of a new time capsule, photo opportunities, a show from StoneLion Puppet Theatre, face painting, demonstrations; and frozen treats.

The event will also include special recognition of county businesses that have been in operation for at least 100 years.

On Sunday, June 5, the Liberty Community Chorus will perform “Songs from the Broadway Stage.” The free 2 p.m. concert includes songs from musicals including “Carousel,” “Godspell,” “Hamilton,” “Les Misérables, “The Wizard of Oz,” “West Side Story” and “Wicked.” The performance will be at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty. Tickets can be purchased at libertycommunitychorus.org/concert-tickets.

On Sunday evenings now through Labor Day weekend, there will be a Party on the Patio at the American Legion Post 58, 2607 Missouri Highway 92, Smithville. Live music will be from 5 to 9 p.m.