While it became legal under the law last year for adults to possess and use marijuana recreationally, some counties across the state have struggled to expunge misdemeanor charges related to the new law, but Clay County has not.
CLAY COUNTY — While other counties across the state struggled to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges by the June 8 deadline under the law that legalized recreational marijuana, Clay County did not. Lee Bucksath, circuit court clerk, said Clay County met the state’s deadline and expunged all of its more than 1,500 misdemeanor charges.
According to data released as of June 7 by the state Supreme Court, Clay County had expunged 1,541 charges, the fifth most in the state behind Buchanan, Greene, St. Charles and Phelps counties. More than 46,000 cases had been expunged statewide as of the deadline last week. Amendment 3, passed by voters last fall that legalized recreational marijuana in the state also required the expungement of certain, non-violent marijuana offenses.
“We jumped on it early, as soon as we knew we had to,” Bucksath said of his office's success in getting cases expunged by the deadline.
As the deadline loomed last week, news outlets across the Show-Me state reported counties were not only struggling to meet the deadline, but would fail to meet it. Prosecutor offices are not involved in the expungement process as the responsibility falls on circuit courts. The Missouri legislature did approve some funding this session so courts could hire and train people to search these records via the 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana, but some counties contend it was not enough to offset the workload forced upon smaller court operations.
“We’re lucky here in Clay County because we’re a bigger office. The smaller counties just don’t have the staffing,” Bucksath said of his staff that included up to three clerks in the circuit court working on expungements. “My chief deputy worked her butt off and we had a couple other people helping.”
While the county expunged charges it needed to by its deadline, it wasn’t without challenges. Bucksath said expungements that proved most difficult were ones where offenders had multiple charges as some are not expungement eligible under the law. Cases eligible for misdemeanor expungement centered on possession. Those related to illegal sales or distribution are not.
“Sometimes a person would have three, four or five cases, but only one counts for expungement,” he said.
Bucksath said his team is now focused on meeting the felony possession expungement deadline approaching in December.
“We’ve been working on that for a couple months,” he said, adding he is not worried about meeting that deadline as more cases eligible for expungements were related to misdemeanor charges.
