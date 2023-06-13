marijuana

While it became legal under the law last year for adults to possess and use marijuana recreationally, some counties across the state have struggled to expunge misdemeanor charges related to the new law, but Clay County has not. 

CLAY COUNTY — While other counties across the state struggled to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges by the June 8 deadline under the law that legalized recreational marijuana, Clay County did not. Lee Bucksath, circuit court clerk, said Clay County met the state’s deadline and expunged all of its more than 1,500 misdemeanor charges.

According to data released as of June 7 by the state Supreme Court, Clay County had expunged 1,541 charges, the fifth most in the state behind Buchanan, Greene, St. Charles and Phelps counties. More than 46,000 cases had been expunged statewide as of the deadline last week. Amendment 3, passed by voters last fall that legalized recreational marijuana in the state also required the expungement of certain, non-violent marijuana offenses.

