Whiskey Walk in Smithville July 17

SMITHVILLE — The Main Street District and Little Platte Distillery will bring a new event, the Whiskey Walk, to downtown Smithville Saturday, July 17.
"Bring your fedora and a smile and be ready for a great time," states a release.
The event will run from 2 to 7 p.m. throughout downtown off Main and surrounding streets and feature tastings of whiskeys, unlimited Woodchux Axe throws and raffle tickets.
"It's a fundraiser for Smithville Main Street District. These fundraisers help with future events and grants for historic preservation of our downtown," states a release.
Admission per person includes 10 tasting tickets.
"If you love our wine walk events, you will love the Whiskey Walk. We will feature several local distilleries and vendors," states the release.
To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit the event page on Facebook by searching "Smithville Whiskey Walk."
