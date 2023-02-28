William Jewell College

William Jewell College is located in Liberty.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — After a "viable threat" was made aimed at William Jewell College in Liberty, classes and other activities are expected to resume Wednesday, March 1. In-person classes Tuesday, Feb. 28, went virtual-only following a threat made on social media Monday, Feb. 28, by a former student, according to the college. A current student saw the threat and reported it to the school and Liberty police.

Liberty police are working with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department — where the former student is believed to be living — to find the former student as part of the investigation.

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.