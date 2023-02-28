LIBERTY — After a "viable threat" was made aimed at William Jewell College in Liberty, classes and other activities are expected to resume Wednesday, March 1. In-person classes Tuesday, Feb. 28, went virtual-only following a threat made on social media Monday, Feb. 28, by a former student, according to the college. A current student saw the threat and reported it to the school and Liberty police.
Liberty police are working with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department — where the former student is believed to be living — to find the former student as part of the investigation.
Following the report, police and the school looked at other posts made by the former student and deemed the threat credible. The school is not releasing the former student’s name to the public.
"Our on-campus team and a representative from the Liberty Police Department provided a fulsome assessment of our situation and to strategize regarding ongoing campus safety. With a plan to further increase security measures and the knowledge that the individual of concern has shown no signs of attempting to access campus and has ceased communicating threats to others or posting on social media, we plan on moving forward with on-campus activities," wrote Jewell President Elizabeth MacLeod Walls and Eric Blair, vice president of Marketing, Enrollment and Student Life, in a statement to media about resuming classes Wednesday.
According to the college, the campus is being and will continue to be patrolled by Liberty police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and campus safety officers.
"This includes a clear presence on the Quad, at residential facilities and the entire perimeter of campus. Events on campus will be staffed with armed law enforcement officers. We are taking cautious steps to move forward with our classes and activities while remaining vigilant and making good choices," reads the released statement to media.
While in-person classes will resume, Jewell’s faculty will be ready to provide virtual access to regular class sessions for students, should they feel more comfortable, for the rest of this week, reports the college. In addition to law enforcement officers and campus safety officers present throughout campus, campus safety will be available to escort students from parking lots to buildings and across campus.
All buildings will remain locked. Students, faculty and staff can access buildings using their Jewell IDs. Athletic and co-curricular activities will resume under heightened security and with safety measures added to maximize student and staff safety, reads the statement. Campus dining and activities for students will occur as planned, staffed with law enforcement and campus safety officers throughout the day and into the evening.
"The situation is fluid — and should we learn of any new information that would cause concern, the college will once again take steps to isolate the danger and protect our community," reads the statement.
More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.