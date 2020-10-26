CLAY COUNTY — A winter weather advisory is in effect for Clay County until 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Clay County can expect snow with mixed precipitation through Monday, Oct. 26. Drivers can expect to see snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” states the weather service release. “A hard freeze is expected with low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning, falling into the upper teens in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas to near 30 in central Missouri.”

Drivers with an evening commute are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling.