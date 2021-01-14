The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

Blizzard conditions are expected late Thursday, Jan. 14, across northwest and north central Missouri and may impact Clay County. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute,” states a release.

To have a weather-related closing announced or share pictures of area conditions, email us at news@mycouriertribune.com with "winter weather" in the subject line.