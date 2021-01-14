The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
Blizzard conditions are expected late Thursday, Jan. 14, across northwest and north central Missouri and may impact Clay County. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute,” states a release.
To have a weather-related closing announced or share pictures of area conditions, email us at news@mycouriertribune.com with "winter weather" in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.