CLAY COUNTY — A National Weather Service winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, as wintry precipitation is expected to impact portions of west central Missouri including Clay County through the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30.

According to the National Weather Service, mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” states a release. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”