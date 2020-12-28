CLAY COUNTY — A National Weather Service winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, as wintry precipitation is expected to impact portions of west central Missouri including Clay County through the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30.
According to the National Weather Service, mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” states a release. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.