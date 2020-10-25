The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory slated from 4 a.m. Monday, Oct, 26 until Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 1 a.m.
Snow with some mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are forecasted.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
A hard freeze is expected with low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning falling into the upper teens in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas to near 30 in central Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.