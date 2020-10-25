The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory slated from 4 a.m. Monday, Oct, 26 until Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 1 a.m.

Snow with some mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are forecasted.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A hard freeze is expected with low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning falling into the upper teens in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas to near 30 in central Missouri.