A mixed bag of wintry precipitation will move into Missouri beginning Wednesday and continue through Thursday. For the Kansas City area, weather.com predicts a cloudy Thursday with snow showers around in the morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to be cautious of slick roads beginning with Wednesday night’s commute and continuing through both commuting periods Thursday.

“The amount and kind of winter precipitation will vary depending on where you are in the state. Commuters should be prepared to head home early on Wednesday and delay or postpone travel on Thursday,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “Though high accumulations have not been forecast, it’s important to remember that any amount of ice, sleet and snow will make driving difficult. Slow down if you need to travel and anticipate some delays along your route.”

MoDOT crews will be treating roads ahead of the storm and crews will begin around-the-clock operations starting Wednesday afternoon. Be cautious and give road crews room to work. Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org.