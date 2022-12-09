Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty

Around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work. After law enforcement located the vehicle along Interstate 35, a pursuit ensured. The stolen vehicle, driven by a juvenile, then crashed near I-35 and Vivion Road.
LIBERTY — Around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive.
“A dark SUV with three occupants pulled up to her. A male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her. Luckily the woman was not injured,” states a Liberty police social media about the incident.
Pleasant Valley Police Department located the victim's vehicle, an older model dark-colored Toyota, on Interstate 35 and officers along with deputies from Clay County Sheriff’s Office then got into a pursuit with the stolen vehicle.
“The vehicle then crashed near I-35 and Vivion Road. A juvenile male was then taken into custody,” states the Liberty police post.
Liberty Police spokesman Lt. Nathan Mulch said the gun used in the carjacking was recovered from the vehicle and as a result of the crash, the victim's stolen car was totaled. The juvenile driver was checked out at a nearby hospital and released to the custody of Liberty police, Mulch added.
The other occupants of the black SUV and the SUV have yet to be located, said Mulch.
"Anyone with information about this case, we ask them to call us or the TIPS hotline," he said. The anonymous TIPS hotline can be reached at 474-8477 or online at KCcrimestoppers.com. The Liberty PD nonemergency line can be reached at 439-4701.
As for the victim, Mulch said she is physically OK, but likely "traumatized by the whole thing."
