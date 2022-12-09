Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty

Around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work. After law enforcement located the vehicle along Interstate 35, a pursuit ensured. The stolen vehicle, driven by a juvenile, then crashed near I-35 and Vivion Road.

 Submitted photo

LIBERTY — Around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Liberty as she arrived at work in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive.

“A dark SUV with three occupants pulled up to her. A male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her. Luckily the woman was not injured,” states a Liberty police social media about the incident.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.