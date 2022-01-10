LIBERTY — A Kansas City woman fresh from a stint in the Clay County Detention Center now faces a felony tampering with a vehicle charge after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle while it was left running unattended in a Liberty driveway.

Sarah James Lopez was charged last week after, according to court documents, she attempted around 11 a.m. Jan. 5 to take a vehicle from a residence near Liberty Drive and Moss Avenue.

The victim of the attempted vehicle theft told investigators she started her vehicle in the driveway to warm it up and then went back inside the residence to get ready. She left the vehicle unlocked and running.

While inside the residence, the woman told investigators she saw her boyfriend run out the front door. After looking out a window, the woman said she could see her boyfriend trying to get a woman out of the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

The suspect was able to be removed and allegedly started walking toward a nearby gas station. After officers arrived and received a description of the suspect, Lopez was identified and arrested a short time later.

According to officials, Lopez did not have identification with her other than paperwork indicating she was recently released from jail.

“Earlier, a not so upstanding female was released from Clay County jail and wandered down the street looking for some mischief. This female came across an unlocked running vehicle that was warming up due to the cold,” states a Liberty police Facebook post about the case. “The owners of the vehicle realized that the female was able to gain access to the driver's seat and attempted to reverse out of the driveway. The owners were able to escort her out of the vehicle and call the police. They provided us with a description and she was located and arrested down the street.”

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said the case should serve as a reminder to never leave a vehicle unattended.

“Not in your driveway, not for a quick run into the convenience store, not dropping your kid off at daycare. Opportunistic thieves are ready and waiting this time of year,” states a Facebook post from Clay County Sheriff’s Office about the case.

This case comes after a fellow Liberty family had their vehicles stolen and home burglarized after thieves gained access to a truck at Kansas City International Airport and then another vehicle at the family’s home.

In December 2021, the Liberty Police Department reported 16 thefts from motor vehicles and 17 stolen vehicles. Capt. Andy Hedrick, the department’s public information officer, said some of these vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside.

“Thieves take advantage of easy opportunities,” he said in a previous Courier-Tribune interview. “Removing valuables and locking vehicles are the best things people can do to help prevent theft from vehicles and stolen cars."

The number of stolen vehicles is more than double the previous year's.