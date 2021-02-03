KANSAS CITY — After a man was found shot to death at a Northland gas station Monday, Feb. 1, investigators identified a woman of interest in connection with his death. The woman’s name has not been released however, as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Clay County sheriff’s deputies responded to the gas station in the 3600 block of Northeast Randolph Road in Kansas City around 9:10 p.m. Monday. At the scene, a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported the woman’s identity was determined and the investigation continues.

“Thank you to those who reached out with information,” states a Tweet from the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.