KANSAS CITY — After a man was found shot to death at a Northland gas station Monday, Feb. 1, investigators identified a woman of interest in connection with his death. The woman’s name has not been released however, as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Clay County sheriff’s deputies responded to the gas station in the 3600 block of Northeast Randolph Road in Kansas City around 9:10 p.m. Monday. At the scene, a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office reported the woman’s identity was determined and the investigation continues.
“Thank you to those who reached out with information,” states a Tweet from the sheriff’s office.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.