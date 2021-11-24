KEARNEY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is thanking a watchful driver for alerting deputies to a dangerous roadside situation and want to remind travelers they will be looking for drunk drivers through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Deputies received a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, about a possible drunk driver along Interstate 35 near Kearney.

“When they found her, she was passed out roadside and too intoxicated to do a field sobriety test safely,” states a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where her blood alcohol concentration, according to the sheriff’s office, was .359. The concentration is more than four times the legal limit.

“Thank you to the 911 caller for reporting this dangerous driver,” states the sheriff’s office post.

In addition to not driving while impaired, AAA is urging drivers to not drive while distracted by things like cellphones.

According to AAA, 48.3 million people will travel by car to see family and friends, and travel volumes are forecasted to nearly catch up to prepandemic levels.

"With this surge in travelers on the roads this week, we wanted to remind you Missouri ranks No. 9 for distracted driving in the U.S., making it one of the worst states for holiday travel. This holiday season, urge travelers in your state to put away their phones before they hit the road," states a release from the organization.