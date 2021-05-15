KANSAS CITY — A woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday, May 15, following a rollover wreck.

Kansas City Police responded to the accident just after 5 a.m. on Missouri Highway 152 at Barry Road.

Officers said the wreck occurred as the woman drove a white Pontiac G6 westbound on the highway. The vehicle left the road on the right side and overturned.

Police said the driver, the only one in the car, was ejected. The crash remains under investigation.