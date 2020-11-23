Mid-Continent Public Library’s Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, is currently closed until further notice due to potential COVID-19 exposure. The facility was closed immediately when staff members confirmed positive for the virus Friday, Nov. 20.

If able to identify, the library is notifying customers who were in Woodneath Library Center between Nov. 9 through 15.

In addition, all open Mid-Continent Public Library branches will return to curbside and drive-up window service only, beginning Monday, Nov. 23. No in-branch services will be available, however, Wi-Fi outside the branches will be.

Library leaders made this decision based on the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the metro area.

As a reminder, the following branches remain closed with no available services, due to potential COVID-19 exposure:

Edgerton, 404 Frank St.

Excelsior Springs, 1460 Kearney Road

Smithville, 120 Richardson St.

Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road

All Library staff who have potentially been exposed to infected individuals will be screened and closely monitored before returning to work, a press release states. Professional deep cleaning services are taking place.

Book drops will remain open and hold times will be extended so that materials will be available when these branches resume curbside/drive-up window service.

MCPL also is working closely with local health departments in regard to all closures and determining necessary and additional next steps, the release continues. Announcements will be made when the closed branches resume curbside/drive-up window service.

Visit mymcpl.org/COVID for details about ongoing precautions.