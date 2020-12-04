Woodneath Library resumes drive-thru services

Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, will resume drive-thru services Friday, Dec. 4.

The services were recently closed after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. All Library staff who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 have been screened before returning to work. Professional deep cleaning has taken place during the closures. Holds on materials that were available at the branches before their closures have been extended, a press release states.

For a complete list of MCPL branches and their current operating status as well as additional details about the library’s ongoing precautions, visit mymcpl.org/COVID.