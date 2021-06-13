CLAY COUNTY —The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of northbound and southbound Highway 169 just south of South Commercial Avenue to Route 92 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, June 14 and continuing through Tuesday, Sept. 7 for sidewalk, curb, and gutter improvement work. Work will also include some Saturdays, according to a release from MoDOT.

All work is weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.org/kansascity.