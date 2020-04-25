LIBERTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will be paving along the Interstate 35 and Highway 152 Improvement Project. All work will be weather dependent.

Crews will close one lane of northbound and southbound Missouri Highway 291 at Highway 152/Kansas Street from 6 p.m. Monday, April 27 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 and again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 29 for asphalt paving work.

Crews will close one lane of eastbound and westbound Highway 152/Kansas Street at Missouri Highway 291 from 6 p.m. Monday, April 27 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 and again at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 29 for asphalt paving work.

There will be intermittent turn restrictions at this intersection during work times. This is all part of a project to replace the Highway 152 bridge over I-35, make improvements to Kansas Street and Highway 291; including adding wider lanes and additional turn lanes.

This project is in partnership with cities of Liberty, Kansas City and also MoDOT.