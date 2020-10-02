CLAY COUNTY — Crews will close one lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 35 between Northeast Chouteau Trafficway and North Brighton from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4 for removing and replacing four overhead electric conductor lines, which cross I-35, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation press release.

In addition, crews will close two lanes of the same area from 8 until 8:15 a.m. (15 minutes) as part of the work. Crews will then reopen one of the lanes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will be on scene to help with traffic control. All work is weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.