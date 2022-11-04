Lehman Construction Company of California, Missouri was awarded the contract from Clay County for work on the new multi-lane bridge. The bridge spans Carroll Creek east of Kearney in unincorporated Clay County and was the replacement for an old bridge that has been closed since 2016.
This aerial photo shows the bridge after it collapsed Wednesday, Oct. 26. One construction worker, Connor Enrst, was killed and three others were injured.
Courtesy KMBC NewsChopper 9
As loved ones paid last respects to construction worker and Marine Connor Ernst in California, Missouri, Clay County leaders said the bridge project that was under construction and killed Ernst when it collapsed Oct. 26, is on hold as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation.
The bridge collapsed at the intersection of 148th Street and Shady Grove Road in Clay County as contractor crews were pouring concrete. Falling debris from concrete, metal and wood trapped and killed Ernst and trapped and injured three other workers. The other three, who suffered minor injuries, were able to free themselves before being transported to area hospitals for treatment, reported the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Ernst, a U.S. Marine corporal, was 22. A visitation and service honoring his life was held earlier this week.
“Connor was born on April 20, 2000, at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Mo., the son of Kirby and Angel Ernst. Connor was a 2018 graduate of California High School. During his high school years, he was employed by Burgher Haus, where he loved grilling and eating the ‘Big Mike’ burger. Upon graduation, Connor enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry rifleman and was stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay,” reads his obituary in Jefferson City's News Tribune. “During his four years of service, Connor earned the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and Expert Rifle Qualification Badge with three award bars. He was honorably discharged in July 2022.”
Ernst’s loved ones described him as “a fun-loving young man who enjoyed adventure.”
“While in Hawaii, he enjoyed surfing, sky diving, cliff jumping and swimming with the sea turtles. He loved dirt bikes, four-wheelers, hunting and back packing with his dad. He was a charismatic young man with a great sense of humor and many friends,” reads his obituary.
“He packed so much life into 22 years, it was incredible,” said Connor’s dad, Kirby Ernst, told KMBC News around the time of the funeral. “He was fun-loving and he was adventurous,” his mom, Angel Ernst, told KMBC.
The family told Kansas City area reporters they’ve received a flood of support from those who knew and or worked with their son. Ernst was buried with full military honors and a wooden cross bearing his name now stands at the bridge collapse site as a memorial to his memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Connor Ernst Memorial Fund to support causes and groups that were important to him.
According to Clay County, workers with Lehman Construction Company, the company that had been contracted by Clay County, were pouring the decking for the bridge when the collapse happened.
Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said the county is fully cooperating with the OSHA investigation and called the collapse “tragic.”
The construction timeline for the Clay County bridge project off Shady Grove Road and 148th Street is on hold until OSHA finishes its investigation. By law, OSHA has six months to investigate and determine if any violations took place. OSHA spokesman Scott Allen said with something “as complicated and tragic” as the bridge collapse, it may take several months to investigate and determine the cause.
“Presently, they are conducting interviews with the employer, any witnesses and other employees, to really determine what might have caused the collapse as well as determine whether any companies involved were following OSHA standards and regulations,” he told the Courier-Tribune Friday, Nov. 4.
