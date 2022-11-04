As loved ones paid last respects to construction worker and Marine Connor Ernst in California, Missouri, Clay County leaders said the bridge project that was under construction and killed Ernst when it collapsed Oct. 26, is on hold as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues its investigation.

The bridge collapsed at the intersection of 148th Street and Shady Grove Road in Clay County as contractor crews were pouring concrete. Falling debris from concrete, metal and wood trapped and killed Ernst and trapped and injured three other workers. The other three, who suffered minor injuries, were able to free themselves before being transported to area hospitals for treatment, reported the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

