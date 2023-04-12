KANSAS CITY NORTH — After a massive brawl that included upwards of 150 teens broke out on park grounds on Worlds of Fun’s opening day Saturday, April 8, the amusement announced changes to its code of conduct. Code requirements for parkgoers now include a chaperone policy.
Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4 p.m.
The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay, states the policy.
“For decades, Worlds of Fun has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward. As part of that commitment, the park will implement a chaperone policy beginning Saturday, April 15,” states the park’s website.
The park also posted the new policy to social media Wednesday, April 12. As of 11:40 a.m., the message had 17 replies, 51 retweets and 106 likes on Twitter.
”I understand why, but hate that it’s necessary. I was about 13/14 when I was allowed to go, or walk around alone, and it was like a rite of passage for us kids. Though I wonder how they determine who is 15, bc when I was, I looked 12-13. My permit proved my age,” wrote @themonicakay on Twitter in response to the announcement.
“Bravo,” wrote @sierrajasso4.
“Thank you,” wrote roller coaster enthusiast @NegativeGcom.
The brawl that resulted in the policy change began as a fight involving multiple juveniles around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, said Clay County Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd, adding one teen punched a deputy in the face and was arrested but then later released to her family.
“There were an estimated 100 to 150 teenagers involved, none of whom appeared to be accompanied by an adult. Deputies working off duty, Worlds of Fun security officers, and KCPD officers working off duty attempted to break up the crowd and move them out of the park.”
KANSAS CITY NORTH — A disturbance including a fight among juveniles, 100 to 150 teens and a Clay County deputy being punched in the face erupt…
Multiple fights continued to break out among the juveniles as officials tried to move them out, prompting more law enforcement officers to arrive.
“Some juveniles said another juvenile had displayed a gun, but law enforcement was never able to verify that claim,” said Boyd.
According to park policy, also posted on Worlds of Fun’s website, “carrying firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind and any other prohibited item” are not permitted in the park. Also not allowed according to the policy, “unruly or disruptive behavior that interferes with guests’ enjoyment of the park including running, the incitement of running and blocking midways and exits; fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal and physical assaults; and acts or behavior that park management determines is a safety concern or that interrupts park operations or guests’ experience.”
Park guests are encouraged to report any violations of the Guest Code of Conduct or suspicious activity to the nearest Worlds of Fun associate, security associate, by calling (816) 303-5090 or texting “WFSAFE,” their location and message to 69050.
