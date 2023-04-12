Worlds of Fun

Under Worlds of Fun's new chaperone policy, all guests ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4 p.m.

KANSAS CITY NORTH — After a massive brawl that included upwards of 150 teens broke out on park grounds on Worlds of Fun’s opening day Saturday, April 8, the amusement announced changes to its code of conduct. Code requirements for parkgoers now include a chaperone policy.

Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4 p.m.

