KEARNEY — Stephanie L. Martinez, 58, of Kearney, was killed in a crash over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
According to the highway patrol, the crash occurred as Martinez drove west through a private parking lot around 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, on East 18th Street.
According to the crash report, as she drove through a private parking lot, she unintentionally accelerated, causing the SUV to strike the wall of a building. Martinez was transported by ambulance to Liberty Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
Kearney Police assisted with the accident, but the Missouri Highway Patrol headed the investigation, said Capt. John Stewart, Kearney police’s public information officer.
